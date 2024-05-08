Gunmen abduct 13 in Abuja community, demand N900m ransom





Gunmen have kidnapped 13 persons in Piko, a remote community in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred on Sunday, May 5, 2024, lasted for over an hour, without any challenge from either the vigilante group or other security agencies.

A close source to the community said that the Maidakin of the community, Chief John Jatau has confirmed that 10 residents were kidnapped from his domain, including 4 nomadic Fulani herdsmen.

He noted that out of the four Fulani people, one escaped from the kidnappers’ custody.

He further disclosed that Maidakin said the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N900 million.

He identified some of the victims as; Nuhu Anyiwoyi, Emmanuel Nuhu, Danjuma Ali, Parisa Numa, Ezekiel Jatau, Shekwosa Ezekiel, Roseline Samuel, Salome Jacob, Abyelo Ezra, and Ezra Male

“The kidnapping incident occurred last night Sunday 05/05/2024, at about 11 pm. The kidnappers raided the village…