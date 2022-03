A Nigerian student Huzaifa Habibu that fled the war Ukraine has died two weeks after returning to Nigeria. Habibu’s father Habibu Halilu Modaci told BBC that his son died after complaining of discomfort and loss of appetite. He was due to graduate in 2023. “Alhamdu Lilah, God gives and take away life, and that’s how […]

