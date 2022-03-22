Rivers 2023: Princewill begins consultations

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress and the 2023 general election, former governorship candidate in Rivers State and chieftain of the ruling party, Prince Tonye Princewill, has begun his consultations with party stalwarts and leaders on the prospects of his intention to vie for governorship ticket of the party.

The governorship hopeful met with the Local Government Leaders of both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas and other party stalwarts in a series of closed door meetings on Monday.

Checks revealed that the two local governments represent almost half of the voting strength of the state, a fact not lost on the…