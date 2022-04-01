“I will conclude my tenure in 2023,”-Umahi reacts to Appeal Court judgment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that his administration will conclude its tenure on May 29, 2023 irrespective of its challenges.

Umahi said this on Friday while reacting to the judgment of the Appeal Court sitting in Enugu which affirmed the judgment of the Ebonyi High court on his defection.

The Ebonyi High Court had quashed a suit challenging the defection of the governor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nov. 2020.

Umahi while presiding over the weekly state Executive Council meeting, congratulated the people of the state over the judgment and thanked various religious bodies for their prayers.

“The enemies have tried using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts but failed.

“They are presently writing all forms of frivolous petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We will however, defeat them any where they go and would finish strongly,” he said.

He…