Appeal Court dismisses suit seeking to sack Umahi — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, has dismissed an appeal seeking to remove Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his deputy Kelechi Igwe from office.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji and his running mate, Mbam Ogodo, had brought the appeal.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice J. O. K. Oyewole, yesterday, the court held that the appellants, Ogbuoji and Ogodo, had no locus standi in their bid to supplant the respondents.

Oyewole said although the defection of the governor and his deputy from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) might appear immoral, the constitution did not provide for their removal from office.

“Defection of elected executives is not novel in our political system but their removal must be in accordance with the constitution. The defection might appear immoral but they have freedom of association,” he said.

The judge said there were…