No ‘group of death’ in 2022 World Cup — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Ghana Face Portugal, Tunisia Against France

• Cameroon Vs Brazil, Morocco Tackle Belgium

• Davido, Others Perform Hayya Hayya Soundtrack

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal when hostilities begin at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in November this year.

The Black Stars, who stopped the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the play-off on Tuesday in Abuja, will also face Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have been drawn against South American giants, Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia in Group G, just as Morocco will face Belgium, Croatia and Canada in Group F.

The Taranga Lions of Senegal will trade tackles with the host nation, Qatar, The Netherlands and Ecuador, while Tunisia will do battle against France, Denmark, UAE/Australia/Peru in Group D.

The Three Lions, England, got a dream World Cup draw as they will face the USA, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in Group B.

If England progress in the group stages, they…