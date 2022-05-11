Yusuf invites Buhari, 29 others to U.S. for Mexico, Ecuador friendlies | The Guardian Nigeria News

Defender Ibrahim Buhari of Plateau United, goalkeepers OJo Olorunleke of Enyimba, Akwa United’s Adewale Adeyinka and five other home-based players are among 30 players listed, yesterday, by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for Super Eagles’ friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States on May 28 and June 2 respectively.

The list compiled by Super Eagles’ First Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, also includes Captain Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who missed Nigeria’s ill-fated Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana and Cyril Dessers, who last played for Nigeria in 2020.

Nigeria will meet Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on May 28, before flying to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, on June 2.

The other home-based players in Yusuf’s team are Enyimba’s Victor Mbaoma, Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United), Isa Ali (Remo Stars), Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United) and Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara…