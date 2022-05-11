Kolapo Kola-Daisi: what distinguishes him?





Politics leading to 2023 has already taken an interesting form for many reasons. From the ceaseless marathon of intrigues and permutations, to the media wars, the congress dramas and to the whipping of delegates’ votes for party control; the reasons are replete.

However, another top reason why 2023 politics is bound to thrill is the caliber and quality of some of the persons who have made their aspirations known so far. A crop of lettered, impressively educated, young yet accomplished Nigerians

have thrown their hats into the ring not just to test the waters, but to actually

walk the talk.

One of them in Oyo state is Kolapo Kola-Daisi, a banking and finance executive who has declared interest to run for the Oyo South senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC). After understudying his moves so far, this piece presents a keen assessment of what sets him apart.

HIS PEDIGREE

If you know Ibadan and Oyo state politics very well, you will agree that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper