Police commission promotes ex-EFCC boss Magu, 7 others to AIGs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Mr Ibrahim Magu and seven other Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG)

Magu is the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Other newly promoted CPs are Abraham Ayim, Okunlola Kamaldeen, Andrew Amieengheme, Akeera Younous, Celestine Elumelu, Ngozi Onadeko and Danladi Lalas.

Ani said the commission also confirmed the appointment of Mr John Amadi as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police ((DIG) and appointed Mr Zama Senchi as DIG.

He said the earlier appointment of Amadi in acting capacity was to replace late Joseph Egbunike, who died in service as DIG and represent the South East in the Force Management team.

Ani said that by the confirmation, Amadi is the substantive representative of the South East in the…