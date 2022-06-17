‘Why I chose Okowa over Wike despite party’s nod’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Okowa: Atiku has answers to Nigeria’s challenges, Wike won’t be disappointed

• Atiku had the final say, Ayu clarifies • Secondus congratulates Atiku, Okowa

• Okowa betrayed ‘Asaba Accord’ of Southern governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afegbua react

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s decision to pick Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate, was long in coming despite the several detours to yesterday’s official proclamation.

At the party’s national caucus meeting attended by three other governors and other prominent leaders of the party, Atiku said Okowa’s choice was a very difficult decision in view of the fact that the other two persons whose names were submitted to him were equally qualified.

On Tuesday, a committee set up by Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) met and voted 16-3 in favour of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.