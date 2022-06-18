Ikere-Ekiti voters decry non inclusion of stamp pads in election materials | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some electorate in Ikere-Ekiti area has decried the noninclusion of stamp pads in the election materials supplied to the town, alleging that the process has been compromised.

They expressed their displeasure in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the town.

One of them, an 85-year-old woman, Caroline Elizabeth, vowed to wait until the stamp pad was produced, saying that she could not afford to be disenfranchised.

“This is my civic responsibility and that am still alive to witness this, I must cast my vote.

“This is another dimension in my 85 years in life; I have voted more than 12 times and never witnessed this situation.

“But, no matter how long it takes INEC to produce the stamp pads, I will continue to wait,” Elizabeth said.

Another voter, Mr Isaac Alabi, expressed his displeasure with the situation, saying that why were the INEC officials just observing that there were no stamp pads in the materials given to them three days before the…