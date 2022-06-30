



US President Joe Biden on Thursday called for an “exception” to the Senate filibuster rule so that Democrats can pass an abortion rights law, reversing the recent Supreme Court decision. The “exception to the filibuster” called for by Biden would allow Democrats to pass a law enshrining abortion access rights with their current thin majority […]

The post Biden calls for 'exception' in Senate rules to pass abortion rights law appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper