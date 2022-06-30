Zulum Vows to Monitor Commissioners’ Office Presence – THISDAYLIVE

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has announced that he would monitor Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries’ presence in their respective offices at their Musa Usman Secretariat.

The governor said his administration wants to ensure the maximum functionality of the secretariat.

According to a statement, Zulum spoke shortly after the swearing-in of Commissioners and a Permanent Secretary at the renovated International Conference Hall of the State Secretariat.

Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, represented by a High Court Judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru, administered the oaths while Zulum supervised.

The governor said he purposely directed that the swearing-in be held at the secretariat so as to remind public office holders of the importance of the secretariat and the need to make it very functional.

He recalled that last week, he showed up unannounced and inspected offices around 8am at the secretariat and to his dismay, few…