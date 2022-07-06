University of Ibadan hospital imposes daily N1,000 electricity bill on patients | The Guardian Nigeria News

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, has made it mandatory for every patient in the hospital to pay a daily sum of N1,000.00 electricity bill.

UCH administrator, Wole Oyeyemi, in a circular disclosed that this new development was prompted by the high cost of electricity tariffs and diesel.

“Following the recurring power outage in the hospital, high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel which have impeded stable power supply, management has decided to consider measures that can help to facilitate flawless service delivery in the hospital,” Oyemi said.

“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira only) daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital.

“You are requested to kindly implement the approval with immediate effect.”

The hospital public relations officer, Toye Akinrinola, told Premium Times,…