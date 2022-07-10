Another Season Of Sacrifice — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Abdullahi D. Hassan 10 July 2022 |

11:00 am Eid-al-Adha is a feast of the sacrifice commemorated yearly by 2 billion Muslims, on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic lunar calendar called Hijrah in Arabic. It is the festival of gaiety, sacrifice and reminiscence of Abraham’s devotion and sanctity to God. According to the Quranic exegesis, chapter 37,…

Eid-al-Adha is a feast of the sacrifice commemorated yearly by 2 billion Muslims, on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic lunar calendar called Hijrah in Arabic. It is the festival of gaiety, sacrifice and reminiscence of Abraham’s devotion and sanctity to God.

According to the Quranic exegesis, chapter 37, verse 102 to 108, Abraham had a…