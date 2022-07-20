MASSOB seeks disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo state over killings | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called for the immediate disbandment of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in Imo state.

In a statement made available to the Guardian in Enugu, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu warned that refusal to disband the group would amount to a declaration of internal war against the people.

MASSOB condemned what it described as “insensitive and atrocious murder” of innocent and defenseless youths from Otulu town returning from a traditional wedding by Ebubeagu security outfit established by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“This killing of innocent citizens is one of the several uncountable and secret killings of our people by the government backed Ebubeagu. They are primarily established as a witch-hunting outfit to fight political enemies and non violent pro-Biafra agitators,” Madu said.

‘MASSOB warns Governor Uzodinma to immediately disband his Ebubeagu security outfit now or we shall see their activities…