Transport minister threatens to sanction CCECC over rail contract | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo, has threatened to sanction the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for not meeting up with the contract of providing 85 per cent of the rail project cost.

Sambo made this known at the inspection of the Lekki Deep Seaport on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Sambo, the projects are the Kano-Kaduna and the Maiduguri-Port Harcourt rail lines.

“The CCECC has not brought anything to the table, I gave them a deadline which is Oct. 30, if I don’t get that money on the ground, I know what to advise Mr President to do,” he said.

Sambo who expressed satisfaction with the Lekki Deep Seaport project noted that initiatives were on the ground to ensure the smooth evacuation of cargo at the port.

He said that for part-time, the road was being expanded, adding that the government was looking into it, and for medium-term, barges would take care of it.

“I am impressed and happy to be back here. This we know is the…