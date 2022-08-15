NUJ inaugurates The Guardian Chapel, promises better welfare for members | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next >

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), last week Thursday, swore in the newly elected executive members of The Guardian Chapel. The oath of office and swearing-in was administered by the Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the union, Mr Adeleye Ajayi.

The new officers of The Guardian Chapel are: Tope Templer Olaiya as Chairman, Onyedika Agbedo as Vice Chairman, Omiko Awa as Secretary and Eniola Daniel as Assistant Secretary.

Others include Yemi Adepetun as Financial Secretary, Iyabo Lawal as Treasurer and Helen Orji as Auditor.

The immediate past Chairman of the Chapel, Kabir Alabi Garba, promised to assist the new leadership in fulfilling its mandate to members in his capacity as the Chapel’s grand patron.

During the event, the NUJ Lagos Council Chairman, Ajayi, who was accompanied by the Vice Chairman, Biola Beckley, Secretary, Tunde Olalere, among other state executive members, charged leaders of the Chapel to live above board…