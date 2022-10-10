ASUU to call off seven months old strike — ASSU President | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the union would soon call off its seven months old strike.

Osodeke said this at a meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday in Abuja. He said from what the union had seen at the meeting there is light at the end of the tunnels, adding that this time around it hoped that there would not be any persons or group to create issues that would make the union run into any hitch

He said that it hoped the intervention by the leadership of the House would be the final for the sake of the students, adding that ASUU’s struggle was for the educational system in Nigeria and the university system.

According to him, we hope that in the next few days we will put an end to this strike. We want to have a system where the renumeration is enough to attract lecturers all over the World.

He said that Nigerian universities should also be paid in hard currencies…