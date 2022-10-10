Putin claims responsibility for over 80 missile attacks on Ukranian cities, then promises “harsh” response if Ukrainian attacks on Russia continue

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine had carried out “terrorist acts”, admitting his military replied by bombing civilian, administrative and energy buildings of Ukraine.

In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks on Monday, October 10 in retaliation for an attack on a vital bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.

“It is obvious that the Ukrainian secret services ordered, organised and carried out the terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure,” Putin said of the bridge explosion.

Ukrainian officials praised the bridge destruction but Kyiv’s government didn’t claim responsibility.

“Through its actions, the Kyiv regime has put itself on a par with the most odious of international terrorist groups. It is simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered,” Putin said, in opening remarks at a meeting of his powerful Security…