At least one dead, several injured as cultists clash in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukuwu University in horrific scenes that look like a movie (video)





Videos out of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukuwu University (COOU), Uli campus, show chaos unfold as cultists clash off campus.

Students of the institution, formerly called Anambra State University (ANSU), are seen running as cultists on bikes and on foot unleash mayhem.

Gunshots can be heard ringing out as the clash, said to have been on for days, reached a peak.

Some of the alleged cultists captured in the video are seen carrying guns and machetes.

An eyewitness claims the clash started on Saturday, May 4, has lasted for days.

Watch the video below.