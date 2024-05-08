NYSC Begins Registration To Remobilise Absconded Corps Members





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said its portal will open for registration between Wednesday 8th and Monday, 13th May, 2024 to remobilise corps members that absconded from the service.

NYSC announced this on Wednesday via its official Facebook handle.

LEADERSHIP reports that remobilisation is a second chance process for corps members that did not complete their service year when they were initially mobilised for national service.

The scheme urged all corps members affected in this category to avail themselves of the golden opportunity and register for the mandatory national service.

It said, “Portal will be opened for Remobilisation from 8th to 13th May, 2024.

“NYSC Remobilisation is for those who started National Service and absconded,” it added.





Source: Leadership Newspaper