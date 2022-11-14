DHQ dcelares 19 terrorists wanted | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Defence Headquarters on Monday published names of 19 wanted terrorists with a reward of N5,000.000.00 for any person who brings information leading to their arrest.

The Military High Command said it would give N5 million to any Nigerian who has information on how the terrorists can be captured, urging the public to contact 09135904467.

The names of the wanted terrorists as released by the Director, of Defence Information, Maj. General Jimmy Akpor are:

SANI DANGOTE – ORIGIN: Dumbarum Village. Zurmi LGA of Zamfara States

BELLO TURJI GUDDA – ORIGIN: FAKAI Village of Zamfara State

LEKO – ORIGIN: MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LSA of Katsina State

DOGO NAHALI – ORIGIN: YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village. Kankara LGA of Katsina State

HALILU SUBUBU – ORIGIN: SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State

NAGONA – ORIGIN: ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of SOKOTO State.

NASANDA – ORIGIN: Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State

ISIYA KWASHEN GARWA – ORIGIN: KAMFANIN Daudawa Village…