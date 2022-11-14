Obaseki Urges Churches to Participate in Politics, Governance – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has restated the need for the church to actively participate in politics to enable them effectively contribute their quota to national development.

Obaseki gave the charge while addressing delegates at the fifth National Eucharistic Congress held at St. Paul Minor Seminary, Benin City, Edo State.

The congress was organised by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) with the theme, “Becoming the Eucharist we Celebrate: A call to live as one and serve the weak.”

Catholic delegates and faithful from Onitsha, Lagos, Owerri, Abuja, Ibadan, Jos, Kaduna and the host Benin Province were all present at the congress, that took place between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Obaseki said, “The church has continued to intervene when the government fails. The church goes into communities, acquires land, provide education, healthcare and spiritual healing for…