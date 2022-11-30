APC officially flags off Sanwo-Olu’s re-election campaign | The Guardian Nigeria News

The APC Governorship Campaign Group in Lagos State on Wednesday, officially flagged off the re-election campaign of the incumbent governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the flag-off at Ikeja, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said the theme of the 2023 re-election campaign for Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat is: ”A Greater Lagos Rising!”.

Omotoso said the theme indicated the continuation of what the present administration promised in 2019 and had been implementing.

”We promised our people A Greater Lagos. What do we see around us? Abundant evidence of a new city rising from the womb of time. We do not make a false claim of having reached the zenith of our journey.

”Our contextual usage of the word is as an adjective that suggests an upward swing, an increase and an upward movement. These are the signs the people of Lagos state can see all around the state,” he said.

According to him, the…