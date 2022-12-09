We will expose those behind oil theft, loses in Nigeria – PAP boss, Ndiomu declares







The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, (PAP) Retired Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu has disclosed plans by the Special investigative panel on oil theft and losses in Nigeria to embark on a thorough probe that will unravel not only the incidences of oil theft and losses but those behind the criminal enterprise.

Source: Guardian Newspaper