Imo Airport: Uzodimma Initiates Installation Of Night Landing Facilities





Fears that airplanes heading for the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State can only land before 6pm may have been erased as Governor Hope Uzodimma has initiated the installation of night landing facilities at the airport.

Governor Uzodimma dropped the hint while addressing a gathering of sons and daughters of the State, who came to witness the handover of 31 SUVs as operational vehicles to the leadership of the traditional rulers in the State.

The governor, who said that he will continue to embark on programmes that impact positively on the lives of the people of the State, noted that Imo sons and daughters as well as other visitors desirous of traveling through the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport will now have the opportunity of landing at night, effective this Christmas season.

“We are installing night landing facilities at Imo Airport.

“When we have night landing facilities, our brothers and sisters who are coming home from outside the country during…





Source: Leadership Newspaper