2023 poll: Abuja residents assure Tinubu of 70 percent votes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The aspiration of the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) yesterday received a boost as hundreds of Abuja residents pledged to cast their votes for him in the 2023 presidential poll.

The National Coordinator of General Operation Deliver federal capital territory (FCT) for APC, Dr Lillian Ogbole who spoke during the launch of Operation Deliver FCT for APC disclosed that strategies have been put in place to achieve the objective.

She disclosed that mobilisers have been engaged to rally support for Tinubu across all the polling units, wards and Area Councils of the FCT.

Ogbole said President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has legacy achievements despite economic challenges among which was the second Niger Bridge and several road projects across the country.

She advised Nigerians to be convinced of the capacity and ability of whoever they want to vote for in the coming 2023 presidential election, looking at their past…