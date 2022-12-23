FG made significant strides in security, anti-corruption, others – Buhari





.

The Federal Government says it has recorded significant strides in the three major pillars of the present administration since 2015.

The major pillars included security, economy and anti-corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this at the Ebonyi Maiden Honours Awards at the state Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki on Thursday night.

Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, commended Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on his shining principles and for the development of the state.

“I commend Umahi on his support to the federal government policies on diversification of the economy through agriculture and ensuring food security.

“Today, Ebonyi state is one of the highest producers of rice in the country. This is a shining example of what is possible under a visionary and determined leader,” the president said.

On the state award, Buhari noted that it was good to encourage quality services and leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper