Elections: INEC meets Lagos Obas, seeks support | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Tuesday reeled out electoral offences and penalties and sought the support of traditional rulers in educating their subjects to be law-abiding.

The electoral body met with the traditional rulers in the state as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, who urged royal fathers to caution their subjects against violence, appealed them to help mobilise eligible voters in their domains to come out en masse to vote on Feb. 25 and March 11.

“The Commission has continued to work round the clock towards ensuring that no stone is left unturned for the creation of very conducive electoral environment for an all-inclusive participation of all stakeholders.

“Every Nigerian with a valid voter’s card is eligible to vote in an election. However, he/she must do so in accordance with the…