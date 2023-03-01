PDP senator-elect lauds C/River’s Gov. Ayade whom he defeated at election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe on Wednesday in Calabar commended Cross River’s Gov. Ben Ayade for allowing a level playing field at the Cross River North senatorial election of Feb. 25.

Ayade, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost the election to Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator-elect stated that Ayade who had the powers as a sitting governor to skew the process, allowed the electoral process to take its full course.

“I appreciate our principal, my opponent, Gov. Ben Ayade, who had all the powers to compromise the electoral process, but stayed on the path of honour.

“He lost out because it was not his time to have it and not because I am stronger. There is time for everything.

“As Christians, we are taught that even Jesus Christ did everything at the appointed time. He remains our governor and our leader. We will always respect him and join hands to move Cross River State…