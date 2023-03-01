Mastercard, Network International Launch AI Fraud-prevention Solution







Emma Okonji

Mastercard is partnering Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, to address fraud, declines and chargebacks in order to reduce costs and risk for acquirers.

Through the partnership, Network will launch Mastercard’s Brighterion Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across the region, providing transaction fraud screening and merchant monitoring to acquirers and businesses.

According to the Nilson Report, payment card fraud losses are projected to hit $49 billion by 2030. Furthermore, 68 per cent of card fraud losses in 2020 were related to transactions where cards were not physically present. McKinsey estimates that AI technologies can potentially deliver up to $1 trillion of additional value each year. With its sophisticated Artificial Intelligence, Brighterion learns the warning signs of fraud and alerts acquirers and merchants in real-time to prevent the completion of fraudulent transactions and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper