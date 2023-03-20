SERAP sues Buhari, others over threat to shut broadcast stations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and two others at the Federal High Court, Lagos State, for the arbitrary use of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act and broadcasting code to threaten broadcast stations with revocation of licences over election coverage. Joined in the suit, as defendants, are the NBC and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The NBC had, last week, reportedly sanctioned 25 broadcast stations and issued ‘final warnings’ to 16 others for allegedly violating provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code during the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

But in the suit number FHC/L/CS/469/2023 filed on Friday, SERAP is asking the court to determine whether the broadcasting code used by the NBC to sanction some broadcast stations and threaten to shut down others is not inconsistent and incompatible with freedom of expression, access to information and media…