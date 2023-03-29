Russia envoy summoned after threatening Sweden over NATO bid





Sweden said Wednesday it was summoning the Russian ambassador after he said it and neighbouring Finland would become a “legitimate target” of “retaliatory measures” — including military ones — if they join NATO. The Nordic neighbours ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper