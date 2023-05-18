Apapa to attend tribunal on Friday, hopes to be recognised as LP chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The acting national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, said he intends to attend the pre-hearing on Peter Obi’s petition against Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Friday, May 19.

“I intend to go. May be by the next one, I will be recognised,” Apapa said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday when asked whether he planned to attend the Tribunal again following the boos he got from the LP supporters on Wednesday.

That was after Apapa and the Director General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun clashed over seating arrangement in court.

The supporters of the opposing LP faction outside the court were captured in a video screaming, ‘Ole’ (loosely translated as a thief), ‘Imposter’ etc., as Apapa’s supporters led him away.

Apapa, however, told Channels TV that he went to the Tribunal to assert his authority as the acting national chairman of the…