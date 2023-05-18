Zamfara Gov Under Investigation For Alleged N70bn Fraud – EFCC





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that it is currently investigating the outgoing Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, for alleged N70billion fraud.

This is coming after the governor accused the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of corruption and sharp practices on Wednesday.

The governor had levelled allegations against Bawa and dared the commission to go after members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

But, speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, director of public affairs of the commission, Osita Nwajah, said Matawalle’s accusations was a case of corruption fighting back because the embattled governor has seen that he would be arrested for questioning when his tenure expires on May 29, 2023.

According to him, “The real issue with Matawalle is that he is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegation of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70billion.

“The money which was sourced as loan…





Source: Leadership Newspaper