The Nigerian Navy (NN), yesterday, said it recovered over 200 bags of cannabis weighing 10,000 kilogrammes (kg) in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. According to the NN, the interception was made possible through utilisation of Falcon Eye…

The post Navy intercepts 10,000kg cannabis in Lagos appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper