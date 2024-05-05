Denmark, AAPW take climate change campaign to Bayelsa rural communities | The Guardian Nigeria News

As part of efforts to mitigate the threatening climate change and create economic opportunities for the people of Niger Delta, the Danish government in partnership with Academic Associated PeaceWork (AAPW) is set to take the climate change campaign to the rural communities in Bayelsa State.

At a network launch held at the Golden Tulip resort, Onopa, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with the theme; ”Advancing Community Capacity to Mitigate Climate Change Impacts and Develop Green and Blue Economy in the Niger Delta’, participant discussed on the way forward for the most impacted region in the country.

Funded by the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria, the project will run for two years and will be implemented by Academic Associate PeaceWorks (AAPW) in four communities that are highly affected by climate change, environmental degradation and piracy in Bayelsa and Delta states.

These communities have the…