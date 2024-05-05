Fathers Day: Abuja cleric urges Christians to show love

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Rev. Fr. Bernard Desben of the Missionary of St. Paul (MSP), has urged Christian faithful in Nigeria to put their love in action, just as Christ did to his church.

Desben gave the advice during his homily on Sunday at St. Luke Catholic Chaplaincy, Gwagwalada, Abuja during the celebration of Fathers Day.

According to him, one of the most important things today is the theme of love which is coming from John, Chapter 15, verse 9 – 17.

“In the gospel of John, Jesus let his disciples to know that the greatest love one can show for his friends is to sacrifice his life for his friends.

“So, we as Christians having been baptised in Christ and we receive new life in Christ, and as we live our Christian calling, we are trying to seal that love,” Desben said.

The reverend said that Christians should be obedient to God’s commandments which is “to love one another”.

He said that love required action which should be expressed by charity.

Speaking on the…