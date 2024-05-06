Ododo visits Omala, vows to clear all criminal enclaves | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kogi State governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Saturday stormed communities previously overtaken by criminal elements in Omala local government area with a commitment to clear all criminal enclaves in the area.

Ododo, who visited Bagaji-Odo, Agojeju-Ododo and Bagana communities, which have been targeted by assailants in recent times promised to facilitate the establishment of Forward Operation Base by the Nigerian Army in the area in line with the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confront security challenges in all parts of Nigeria.

While in Bagana, Ododo decried the senseless killings and destruction of property in the community due to excessive greed and selfish interests of some leaders in the community who allegedly invite criminals from neighbouring communities to attack perceived enemies.

Ododo promised to restore peace to Bagana community, assuring that all those behind attacks in Bagana will not go unpunished.

The caretaker chairman of Omala local…