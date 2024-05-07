All The Best Looks — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


By Odunmorayo Oke

07 May 2024   |   6:22 am

The Met Gala is an annual event that fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike eagerly anticipate. This grand event is always held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Last year, the Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to the late, iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld for the fashion house, Chanel, with the theme “Karl…

Teyana Taylor at the 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor at The Met Gala 2024. Photo Credit: Instagram @enews

The Met Gala is an annual event that fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike eagerly anticipate. This grand event is always held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Last year, the Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to the late, iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld for the fashion house, Chanel, with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

Subsequently, this year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” It’s not about Disney princesses or fairy tales, but rather a celebration of clothing and fashion…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR