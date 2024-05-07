10 Brokers Trade N1.025trn Worth Of Shares In 4 Months





Ten stockbrokers on the Nigerian Exchange traded about N1.025 trillion worth of shares from January to April, 2024.

This was contained in the Broker Performance Report from January 1, 2024 to April 30, 2024 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The total value transaction by the 10 houses translated to 54.11 per cent of the cumulative trade executed on the Exchange from January to April.

Leading the ten stockbrokers with the highest value was Cardinalstone Securities, which traded shares worth N197.535 billion, representing 10.43 per cent. Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited followed with transactions valued at N185.330 billion, 9.79 per cent of total traded value of the NGX, while United Capital Securities Limited recorded N126.716 billion worth of transactions in four months.

Others stockbrokers with high value of trade include APT Securities and Funds (N110.306 billion); EFG Hermes Nigeria (N96.784 billion); Meristem Stockbrokers (N73.650 billion); Cordros Securities (N73.143 billion);…





Source: Leadership Newspaper