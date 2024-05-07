Apapa Customs Command generates N672.1bn in 4 months — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N672.1 billion between January and April this year.

The outgoing Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba, said this during his handing over and retirement from service in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the command generated a record-breaking revenue of N182 billion in April alone, the highest monthly collection in the history of the service.

He attributed his success to the Almighty God, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi and the entire staff of Apapa command as well as the cooperation of the stakeholders.

“I will describe the eight-month tenure as Area Controller of Apapa Command as joyful and characterised by exciting moments culminating into tangible results for the benefit of the nation,” Jaiyeoba said.

“We have set the ball rolling for the actualisation of our target and the officers I am leaving behind are focused on this. My optimism is not misplaced because we have all proven to be tested…