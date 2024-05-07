Willow and Jaden Smith don edgy outfits at 2024 Met Gala (photos/video)

Willow Smith and her older brother Jaden wore color coordinated outfits on Monday to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. 

 

The 23-year-old singer kept it simple in a black jacket that she paired with black stockings and pointy black heels. She had her hair tied up in a scarf.

 

Jaden, 25, wore a white jacket with black trim and also was shirtless like his sister. He also donned black trousers with a pleated black skirt overlay. 

 

Jaden completed his look with black shoes and had his hair up in a wild mop. 

 

Willow and Jaden are the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

 

Watch a video below.

 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

