Willow and Jaden Smith don edgy outfits at 2024 Met Gala (photos/video)





Willow Smith and her older brother Jaden wore color coordinated outfits on Monday to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City.

The 23-year-old singer kept it simple in a black jacket that she paired with black stockings and pointy black heels. She had her hair tied up in a scarf.

Jaden, 25, wore a white jacket with black trim and also was shirtless like his sister. He also donned black trousers with a pleated black skirt overlay.

Jaden completed his look with black shoes and had his hair up in a wild mop.

Willow and Jaden are the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.





