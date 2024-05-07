Willow and Jaden Smith don edgy outfits at 2024 Met Gala (photos/video)

Willow Smith and her older brother Jaden wore color coordinated outfits on Monday to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City.
The 23-year-old singer kept it simple in a black jacket that she paired with black stockings and pointy black heels. She had her hair tied up in a scarf.
Jaden, 25, wore a white jacket with black trim and also was shirtless like his sister. He also donned black trousers with a pleated black skirt overlay.
Jaden completed his look with black shoes and had his hair up in a wild mop.
Willow and Jaden are the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Watch a video below.
Jaden and Willow Smith are all smiles at the Met Gala 🤍 #metgala #jadensmith #willowsmith pic.twitter.com/wKRRNyMjFe
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 7, 2024
Source: Linda Ikeji