BREAKING: Bandits Kill 8, Abduct Bank Manager In Zamfara





Eight persons have been killed while a branch manager with Taj Bank, Mandir Laura has been abducted in Zamfara State by persons believed to be bandits.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the armed bandits, numbering about fifteen invaded the residence of the bank manager at Rijiyar Gabas area on Monday night and whisked him away into an unknown destination.

In a related development, bandits also attacked Faru Town in Maradun local government area of the state and reportedly killed eight persons.

Some of the residents said the bandits cordoned the town before unleashing the reign of terror on the people.

Sources also added that several people were abducted into the nearby forest.





Source: Leadership Newspaper