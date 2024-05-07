We need proper information to improve Nigeria, Emir of Ilorin says

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Monday emphasised the need to continue to properly harness information to address and improve the current situation in the country.

The Emir, while receiving the Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali during a courtesy visit to his palace, noted that information was very important.

He added however, that reporting activities was not an easy task and should therefore not be taken with levity.

“Our prayer is that Almighty Allah should continue to guide us, have mercy on us and make Nigeria continue to live in unity,” Sulu-Gambari said.

He noted that NAN has shown the capacity to help the country in the area of utilising information to further develop the nation.

”NAN has been doing well in this regard, and I am sure that is due to the pedigree of you the Managing Director, especially with what you have done in the media industry so far.

”I am sure the agency will go a…