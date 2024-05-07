Concerns over Tinubu’s whereabouts as Shettima cancels U.S. trip | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Tuggar to represent Nigeria

In a twist of events further raising worries over the President’s whereabouts, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will now represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Curiously, a late presidency’s statement said Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following an aircraft snag, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

According to a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday, the Vice President would carry on with other national duties at home.

Recall that Shettima had left Abuja earlier on Sunday for the United States for the…