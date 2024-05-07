JAMB’s fault? Discover 6 reasons you failed 2024 UTME

It’s no news that many candidates failed the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Understanding the common reasons behind mass failure in this entry examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) can help you avoid costly mistakes and help you perform better. These are some common reasons you failed 2024 UTME.

1. Lack of Adequate Preparation

One of the primary reasons students fail UTME is insufficient preparation. Many underestimate the level of difficulty and the amount of material to cover.

2. Poor Time Management

Time management is important during the JAMB’s exam. Some students struggle to complete all the…