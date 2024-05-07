Couples to undergo tests for HIV, others in Kano before marriage — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Governor Abba Yusuf, of Kano State on Wednesday assented to the Kano State Premarital Health Screening Bill into law.

The new law mandates premarital health screening for all prospective couples in the state.

While signing the law in Kano, Yusuf urged its faithful implementation in order to uphold the sanctity of marriages in Kano State and ensure the birth of healthy offspring, free from any preventable illnesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the law, no wedding would be permitted in Kano State without the presentation of a health screening certificate for genotype, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, and other related conditions.

The law is meant to reduce the likelihood of children being born with underlying health issues such as sickle cell anemia, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis.

This initiative aligns with the Kano state governor’s commitment to enhancing and providing a conducive environment for the…