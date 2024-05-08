Olowo-ex pay revolutionizes international remittance with decade of service | The Guardian Nigeria News

Olowo-Ex Pay, a solution to financial problems, stands out as a leader when it concerns international remittance in the world of digital financial services. It provides seamless and secure transactions for its customers in Nigeria and overseas. With a broad focus on innovation and reliability, Olowo-Ex Pay takes pride in delivering comprehensive financial solutions, particularly in the swift transfer of Renminbi to Chinese accounts.

Since its inception over a decade ago, Olowo-Ex Pay has grown to become a beacon of trust for individuals navigating the complexities of cross-border payments. Whether you’re a large-scale importer, medium or small-scale business owner, or a broker seeking a dependable partner, Olowo-Ex Pay offers a client-focused experience designed to simplify international transactions.

Azeez Olowoopejo, CEO and Managing Director of Olowo-Ex Pay, emphasized the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and…